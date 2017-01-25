Kunkel takes over Bluffton football program

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Brent Kunkel has been tabbed to lead the Tigers in 2017 as he was named the school’s new head football coach earlier this week.

Kunkel takes over for Randy Hudgins, who stepped down before Christmas. Hudgins coached three seasons at Bluffton with a record of 7-24. Hudgins spent five seasons at Columbia City before taking over the Tigers.

Kunkel, a Norwell High School and Purdue graduate, previously served as an assistant coach for former Bluffton head coach Casey Kolkman. He has also led the Bluffton track program for six years.