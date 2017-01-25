Group of nurses take on infant mortality in Allen Co.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In Allen County, seven babies of every 1,000 live births die. That’s higher than the state and national average. Even more, African American babies are two and a half times more likely to die before the age of one than white babies. A group of nurses wants the community to focus its energy on this problem.

“Our 46806 zip code had the highest infant mortality rate in the state of Indiana,” Chi Eta Phi President Phyllis Bragg said. “Mostly impacted are our black babies.”

It’s a problem that has followed Allen County through the years fluctuating from decent to bad. The county has some of the highest infant mortality rates in the state. The CDC says a community’s goal should be no more than 6 deaths per every 1,000 live births.

“Our rate usually hovers around 7 [deaths per every 1,000 live births], 7.3,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan said.

McMahan said the rate is even higher in African American children. However, figuring out why hasn’t been easy.

“We come to the same problems with babies no matter what and that is premature birth, low birth rate and unsafe sleeping,” McMahan said. “Those are the three top causes of infant mortality no matter race or socioeconomic status.”

However, Bragg said some causes are less prenatal care in the African American communities and even fewer people breastfeeding. Bragg said breastfeeding can help build up a baby’s immune system. Infant mortality is defined as a death before someone’s first birthday.

Bragg said in the 46806 zip code on the city’s southeast side the rate was about 15 babies per 1,000 live births between 2010 and 2014. Chi Eta Phi, a nursing sorority, wants the community to know more.

“The people in the community did not have any idea of what was going on,” Bragg said.

The group will hold an informational session, which will include some videos, this Saturday at The Summitt’s Event Center at 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. There will also be informational literature and guest speakers. It’s for the whole community especially expectant and new parents.

“Infant mortality is such a good indicator of the community’s health,” McMahan said. “It always has been.”

McMahan and Bragg agree fighting the problem starts with prenatal care. If you need help getting that care call 211. There, you can get information on all the organizations that can help as well as get help getting on Medicaid if needed.