Fire damages home southwest of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fire badly damaged a home just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1200 block of Kinsmoor Ave., between Beaver Avenue and Broadway, on a report of an active fire. Firefighters had the fire under control before 4 p.m.

Investigators said the fire started on the first floor of the home.

The home was left with heavy damage. Neighbors told NewsChannel 15 the fire left two neighborhoods “covered in thick smoke.”

Nobody was home at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.