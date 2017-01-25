Donnelly to vote against Education nominee, says DeVos ‘lacks commitment’

WASHINGTON (WANE) As a Senate committee prepares to vote on the nomination of Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary next week, U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana on Wednesday made his feelings about the billionaire businesswoman’s candidacy.

In a statement, Donnelly said DeVos “lacks the commitment to public education” and said repeatedly he was concerned about her as Education Secretary. Donnelly said after he carefully reviewed DeVos’ record and qualifications, he planned to vote against her nomination.

Donnelly wrote:

Every Hoosier deserves access to a quality education—it’s a cornerstone of our democracy and prepares our students to enter the workforce, secure good-paying jobs and succeed. After reviewing her record, I share the concerns expressed by many Hoosier educators, students, and families that Betsy DeVos lacks the commitment to public education needed to effectively lead the Department of Education. I am concerned she will not prioritize efforts that are important to Hoosier families, like: expanding access to early childhood education, improving our public schools, and empowering student borrowers and reducing federal student loan debt. While I will vote against her nomination, I will continue fighting for our students because ensuring they have access to good schools and teachers not only lays a solid foundation for our students to reach their potential, but also helps increase economic opportunity.”

On Friday, the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee announced it was delaying a vote on the nomination of DeVos until Jan. 31, a week later than initially set. The committee said the postponement was to give members more time to review DeVos’ financial and ethical disclosures.

At her confirmation hearing last week, DeVos faced tough questions regarding her contributions to the Republican Party, her support of charter schools, her views on LGBT rights, sexual assault and other matters. She was also asked to submit answers to written questions.

Democrats and labor unions have protested DeVos’ candidacy, saying she intends to dismantle public education in favor of charter and private schools. They have also voiced concern that her family’s multi-million dollar contributions to Republican candidates and groups constitute a conflict of interest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.