Bravas commits to open in The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A popular – and local – occupant has been secured for the to-be-redeveloped The Landing – Bravas Burgers.

The president of the Cincinnati-based developer of the renovation of The Landing told City Council Tuesday night that Bravas has committed to opening a burger joint on the block of Columbia Street should the on-track rehabilitation happen as planned. After the discussion, the council voted 7-2 to approve a $2.5 million loan from the Legacy Fund to help redevelop The Landing.

Launched in 2011 as a hot dog cart, Bravas revved up as a popular food truck in 2012. In 2015, then, it switched lanes and opened a burgers-only shop at 3412 Fairfield Avenue where it delivers unique, gourmet hand-crafted burgers. Bravas announced in 2016 plans to start a taco truck, as well.

It’s not clear if Bravas would leave its flagship Fairfield Avenue burger shop to move into The Landing or if it would serve as a second location.

In any case, a brick-and-mortar return of Bravas to The Landing, where the enterprise served hot dogs from its cart in its infancy, would lend a hip and local flare to the feel of the new-look block. The city, and The Model Group as project developer, has planned to reinvent The Landing as a potential art district with a mix of housing, businesses, and entertainment.

The total cost of the redeveloping the area is projected to be $35.7 million. The project has been green lighted by the city of Fort Wayne’s Legacy Fund board and City Council. Next, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation must consider the project.

Developers hope to see construction on the redevelopment begin in early summer 2017. Greater Fort Wayne Inc’s Director of Downtown Development Kirk Moriarty said the project would take 18 months to two years to complete.