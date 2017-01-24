Virginia stymies Irish in 71-54 win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – London Perrantes scored 22 points and No. 12 Virginia pulled away late for a 71-54 victory over No. 14 Notre Dame on Tuesday night, the Cavaliers’ 10th straight win over the Irish.

Isaiah Wilkins finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Devon Hall added 11 points and nine boards for the Cavaliers (16-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who improved to 4-1 on the road in league play and inched one-half game closer to conference leaders Florida State and North Carolina.

Perrantes capped a 7-2 second-half spurt with a 3-pointer with 9:24 left, and Ty Jerome followed just over a minute later with a 3 to give Virginia its largest lead to that point, 53-44. After the Irish edged back within five, Jerome knocked down another 3, followed with a runner in the lane, and Perrantes’ fifth 3-pointer got the Virginia lead into double digits with just under 4 minutes to go.

