Toyota set to announce project at southwestern Indiana plant

PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — Toyota executives are expected to announce a project at the company’s southwestern Indiana factory that now has about 5,000 workers.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to join company officials for the announcement Tuesday at the factory near Princeton. No details on the project have been released, but the Indiana Economic Development Corp. says it will bring new investment and jobs to the area.

Toyota opened the assembly factory in 1998 and now builds the Highlander and Sequoia SUVs and Sienna minivans. The company says the plant built about 400,000 vehicles last year, up from about 375,000 during 2015.

Toyota has expanded the plant about 25 miles north of Evansville several times, most recently with a $100 million project announced in 2014 to boost Highlander production.

