TOTW: Bellmont Squaws Girls Basketball

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Standing atop the Northeast 8 conference and with a 17-4 overall record the Bellmont Squaws are your OPS Team of the Week.

Thanks to last Friday’s 48-35 win at Huntington North the Squaws are 5-1 in NE8 played, tied for the league lead with Norwell. Freshman Kenzie McMahon scored 24 points to lead Bellmont.

If Bellmont wins this coming Friday against Leo the Squaws would clinch at least a share of the NE8 title.

The Squaws are doing it with defense, giving up just 37.3 points a night – fifth-best in the state among 3A schools.

Bellmont head coach Andy Heim is in his sixth season leading the program.