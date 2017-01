President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning meeting with auto executives at the White House as part of his push to bring jobs back to the U.S.

Trump told his guests that he’s looking to ease regulations to help auto companies and any other businesses wishing to do business in the U.S.

Among the attendees of the breakfast were Ford Motor Co. chief executive Mark Fields, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne and General Motors chief executive Mary Barra.