Related Coverage Fort Wayne mayor cites public safety as top concern

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will deliver his 2017 State of the City Address at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Grand Wayne Center.

The speech is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m.

Henry will highlight city successes in 2016 and look ahead to plans for 2017. The theme for this year’s speech is “Fort Wayne – Point of Destination.”

WANE-TV NewsChannel 15 will air the mayor’s speech live.