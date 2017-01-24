Kasich budget to include modest increases for Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the budget he proposes next week will include small funding increases each year for primary and secondary schools.

The Republican governor said during an education awards presentation Tuesday that his spending blueprint, expected Monday, will call for 1-percent annual increases for the Ohio Department of Education.

The decision follows Kasich’s warnings that Ohio may be headed into a recession and the budget cycle will be painful.

State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria said he couldn’t immediately say without context how the increase compared to his requested funding levels. K-12 education is Ohio’s second largest spending area after Medicaid.

DeMaria’s budget request recommended increases for school improvement activities, adult diploma programs and training for teachers in childhood literacy, among other areas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.