Indiana Tech’s Keanna Gary named NAIA National Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana Tech junior center Keanna Gary was named the NAIA National Player of the Week after recording a pair of double-doubles in two key Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) wins, the national office announced Tuesday.

The Leo High School graduate averaged 27 points and 16.5 rebounds in wins over Madonna and Cornerstone to keep the Warriors in second place in the WHAC. The Leo High School product shot 59% from the field while picking up five assists and three steals in addition to her 14th and 15th double-doubles of the season, which leads the NAIA.

The two-time WHAC Player of the Week native had big second halves in both contests, as she exploded for 26 points and 10 rebounds in the second half against Cornerstone after being limited to just two points in the opening half. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native would score 12 points in the third quarter against Madonna, going 5-7 from the field to help the Warriors build a 14-point lead heading into the fourth and break a two-game losing skid.

This is her first time winning the national honor.