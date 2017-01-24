Indiana daycare provider enters pleas in child’s death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman has entered guilty pleas related to the death of a 1-year-old child who suffocated in a broken crib at the unlicensed daycare she operated out of her home.

Debra Keyes of Lafayette pleaded Monday to reckless supervision by a child care provider and operating a child care home without a license. She faces between 6 months and 2½ years behind bars. Sentencing is scheduled for March 22.

The child was found unresponsive April 25 at her home and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities say the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia, defined as an external object that blocks airflow. Keyes told investigators a crib used for the child’s nap was broken.

Police say they found 12 other children present at her home without additional adult supervision.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.