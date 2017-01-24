Fort Wayne Urban League debuts Reliable Staffing Agency

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “Employers have told us they have a problem retaining people,” said Rufus Hamilton, Employment Specialist at the Fort Wayne Urban League on Tuesday. Filling that gap is the goal of the new Staffing Agency initiative. According to Leroy Jackson, Jr., a recruiter at the Urban League, “We’re trying to open the door from employees to employers, so that we can place them. Once we figure out where they want to go we can open a door for them. This is not just a job. This could become a career for them.” He added, “I actually want to find reliable, dependable people that will fit in with companies’ needs…We want to try to help them find out what they really want to do.” That’s a large part of this initiative by the Urban League – to help employees find careers, not just jobs they can bounce back and forth between.

The first step is going to an initial mandatory workshop. These workshops take place every other Wednesday, but the one happening January 25 is the first time they are implementing this new initiative. “This is the first step to being introduced to what the Urban League has to offer,” says Cheryl Salter who is an assistant in the Employment Center. After the initial workshop, there is another 3-day program employees will attend for four hours a day. Hamilton says, “What we’re looking for is seeing if people are going to show up on time. Are they gonna stay the whole time? Are they interested? So we’ll be looking at them, and that’s more than what we’ve been doing.” He notes this program is more involved than any int the past. There are also two week and four week courses for employees who need more training before they are ready to go into the work force.

Interested employees can call or visit the Urban League to get an application. Interested employers can call and ask for Jonathon Ray or an Employment Specialist. The phone number is 745-3100.