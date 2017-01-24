Former quarterback Tommy Rees returns to Irish as assistant coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Former Notre Dame quarterback Tommy Rees is returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

The Fighting Irish announced Rees is joining Brian Kelly’s staff as quarterbacks coach. He is part of a major overhaul to Kelly’s staff that includes new offensive and defensive coordinators. The Irish went 4-8 last season.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Sanford left to become Western Kentucky’s head coach. Kelly hired Chip Long away from Memphis to be offensive coordinator.

Rees was a three-year starter who graduated in 2013 as one of the most prolific passers in school history. He threw for 7,670 yards and 61 touchdowns.

The Illinois native spent last season as an assistant with the San Diego Chargers. He was a graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2015.

Advertisement