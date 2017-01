FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) City Council voted Tuesday night to approve $2.5 million in Legacy Funds to help redevelop The Landing.

The project will preserve several historic buildings and create apartments and space for businesses and restaurants along Columbia Street.

The proposal passed with a 7-2 vote. Councilmen Jason Arp and Paul Ensley voted against the proposal.

Designs are scheduled to be unveiled in December. Construction will begin this summer and be finished by September 2017.