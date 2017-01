FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County High School graduate Kegan Comer led the way with 20 points as Saint Francis snapped a four-game losing streak with a 75-52 win over Marian on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

Two local players for USF recorded double-doubles. Carroll grad Chandler White tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds while New Haven product Kyle Sovine tallied 16 and 10.

USF improves to 16-7 overall and 6-5 in Crossroads League play with the win.