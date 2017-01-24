Colts not returning to Anderson University for training camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts will be going elsewhere to prepare for the 2017 season.

This comes after NewsChannel 15’s sister station, 24-Hour News 8, learned that the Colts will not be returning to Anderson University for training camp.

Last week, the Colts announced the firing of General Manager Ryan Grigson.

Anderson area businesses are responding after reports the Colts are moving training camp from Anderson University.

24-Hour News 8 talked with the Chief Operating Officer for the Colts before the confirmation Monday night. Pete Ward said the organization is considering three places, including DePauw University in Greencastle.

“That kind of struck my heart a little bit,” said Bill Pitts, owner of The Lemon Drop. “I thought, oh no, that kind of hurts, we went through that once before it took us 8 or 10 years to get them back.”

The Lemon Drop in Anderson is a popular restaurant for many fans in town for training camp. Bill Pitts is the owner and said he supports his team.

“We like to have the bragging rights of having the Colts here in our town,” he said.

The restaurant is filled with signs and even a picture of Andrew Luck and company on the fridge.

“Andrew Luck has been in here and some of the other fellas that make it very nice,” he said. “You get some bragging rights and they had a good time.”

Pitts said the restaurant gets pretty busy, but the line is out the door during training camp.

“We only have like 27 seats already so we get people standing up in the foyer and standing and waiting outside to get seats,” he said, “Same way near the back door.”

Pitts said his restaurant is just a mile and a half away from Anderson University, where the Colts have trained for the past seven years. Pitts knows the team has made some changes recently. He believes some local businesses near the training camp could see an impact when the team leaves.

“A lot of them probably do better when the Colts are here in town,” he said. “But we’re kind of busy anyway so it doesn’t really affect us too much but it’s still nice to have them come in.”

Meanwhile, Ward said the team is hoping to announce a location sometime next month or before spring.