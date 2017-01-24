Bentil back from China, ready to resume big role for Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After spending two months playing over in China, forward Ben Bentil is back with the Mad Ants and looking to resume the big role he had with the team before heading overseas.

Bentil, a rookie out of Providence, started the season in Fort Wayne. He scored 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Mad Ants season opener against Greensboro – his only game before leaving for China on a two-month contract with the intent of returning to Fort Wayne.

While playing in China Bentil averaged just under 14 points a game while playing 20 minutes a night.

Bentil’s contract with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers recently ended and last week he returned to the Mad Ants. Working his way back into the team’s rotation, Bentil played in both of Fort Wayne’s games at the D-League Showcase in Ontario. Coming off the bench in both contests Bentil played a total of 25 minutes, scoring eight points and tallying four rebounds.



The 51st pick in this past summer’s NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Bentil and the Mad Ants will travel to Erie on Wednesday night.