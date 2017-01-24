Ball State to name new president during Tuesday meeting

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University is set to announce the hiring of its new president, nearly one year after its previous leader resigned without explanation.

The new president will be announced Tuesday at a public meeting following a vote by the Board of Trustees.

The Star Press reports board Chairman Rick Hall says in a message emailed to the campus community that the board will hold a short meeting before the new president delivers remarks at the Muncie campus.

Former President Paul Ferguson resigned in January 2016 after 17 months in office. The trustees faced criticism for a lack of transparency following his departure.

The Star Press reported in December that it had obtained an email Ferguson wrote about 10 months before his resignation in which he described wide-ranging conflicts with Hall.