1/24 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Associated Press Published:
IHSAA Basketball

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  New  Albany  (8)                    13-2      254    2
2.  Indpls  N.  Central  (2)      14-2      220    1
3.  Carmel                                    12-2      211    3
4.  Ft.  Wayne  North  (2)          16-1      195    4
5.  Logansport                            14-1      170    5
6.  Warren  Central                    12-1      146    6
7.  McCutcheon                            13-2      106    8
8.  Castle  (1)                            15-2      104    7
9.  S.  Bend  Riley  (1)              11-0      103    10
10.  Indpls  Pike                          12-4      57      9
Others receiving votes:
Crown Point 28. Lawrence North 26. Hamilton Southeastern 19. Valparaiso 12. Homestead 9. Floyd Central 7. Zionsville 7. Pendleton Hts. 6.
Class 3A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  NorthWood  (11)            14-0    270    1
2.  Brownstown  (2)            13-0    236    2
3.  Ev.  Bosse                      10-4    201    4
4.  Culver  Academy            9-1      180    5
5.  Indpls  Park  Tudor      12-3    163    7
6.  Griffith                        13-2    126    3
7.  Twin  Lakes                    13-2    122    6
8.  Andrean                          11-1    103    8
9.  Indpls  Brebeuf            8-4      80      9
10.  Indpls  Manual  (1)      12-1    78      NR
Others receiving votes:
Salem 74. Indianapolis Attucks 41. Northwestern 6.
Class 2A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Barr-Reeve  (12)              14-1    270    1
2.  Providence  (1)                13-1    248    2
3.  Oak  Hill  (1)                    13-2    228    3
4.  Linton-Stockton              13-3    168    7
5.  Indpls  Broad  Ripple      9-3      159    4
6.  Northeastern                    11-4    135    5
7.  Henryville                        14-3    129    6
8.  Monroe  Central                14-1    113    10
9.  Indpls  Howe                      10-6    88      8
10.  Hagerstown                        13-3    35      9
Others receiving votes:
Westview 33. Covington 21. S. Knox 20. Shenandoah 12. Gary Roosevelt 9. Southwood 6. Indpls Irvington 6.
Class A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Tri-County  (8)                      13-1    260    2
2.  Tindley  (4)                            10-5    226    1
3.  Lafayette  Catholic  (2)      10-3    223    4
4.  Oldenburg                                14-1    212    3
5.  Wood  Memorial                        9-4      155    5
  6.  Ft.  Wayne  Blackhawk            10-7    127    6
7.  Indpls  Arlington                  8-4      102    7
8.  Clinton  Prairie                    11-3    85      8
9.  W.  Washington                        11-3    78      NR
10.  Lakewood  Park                        7-4      74      9   
Others receiving votes:
Westville 41. Pioneer 20. Bethesda Christian 13. Loogootee 12. Shakamak 12. S. Newton 12. Washington Twp. 12. University 8. Oregon-Davis 8.

Related Posts