1/24 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Campbell Donovan scored 23 points to lead the way as Bishop Dwenger knocked off 1A no. 6 Blackhawk Christian 77-44 on Tuesday night to headline a busy night of area hoops.

Nick Passino added 13, Conlan Martin 11, and Hayden Smithey 10 for the Saints, who jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Dwenger’s 77 points set a season-high for a single game.

Lucas Kroft led Blackhawk with 13 points while Jalan Mull added 12.

At Concordia it was New Haven edging the host Cadets 57-55. Whitney Harris led the Bulldogs with 13 points while James Gardner and Brecar Clark had 10 points apiece. Nick Webb paced the Cadets with 22 points while Adam Gottschalk added 16.

In girls hoops Snider took down DeKalb 70-52 at Kilmer Court.