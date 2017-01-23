Work to widen, build trail along Bass Road begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The first phase of the $40 million project is underway along Bass Road as crews clear out trees in order to widen the road.

“It’s an inevitable part of progress,” Amy Straley, who lives on Bass Road, said.

Straley has lived along the road for nine years and is hopeful the new plans will make it safer.

“Where we live is a major blind spot. It’s scary,” Straley said.

Allen County Engineer Mike Thornson said traffic has increased on the county road over the years.

“The area is growing,” Thornson said. “A lot of subdivisions have already gone up out there and there are more that have been planned.”

Plans also call for a roundabout to be built at the intersection of Bass and Hadley Roads and the railroad tracks will run right through the middle. Thornson said it will be safer and cause less traffic headaches than the current layout.

“With the round about it’s not possible for traffic to back up across the tracks because when the gates come down no more traffic can enter the round about, plus it has the advantage of more escape routes for traffic that is stuck in the roundabout,” Thornson said.

A trail connecting neighborhoods and homes to nearby Buckner Park will also be built.

“The trail will run along the north side of the new road from Hillegas down to the Bass/Hadley intersection then it will cross to the south side of the road and continue to Scott Road,” Thornson said.

The entire project stretches more than four miles, meaning crews will be working on the road for the next several years. One of the only downfalls Straley is expecting.

“It’s just hard to be too excited about having the road being torn apart for two years, three years or however long the entire process is going to take,” Straley said.

The first phase of the project will likely wrap up in 2019. After that another phase will begin. The entire project is expected to wrap up in the early 2020s.