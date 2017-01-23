Woman receives 3rd kidney after multiple failed transplants

Related Coverage Woman endures 2 failed kidney transplants, seeking donor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who endured two failed kidney transplants and was desperately seeking a third donor finally received her miracle.

Polly Miller, age 45, has had kidney disease since she was a teenager. After failed transplants from her mother and brother, she had waited five years for another hero. She underwent a kidney transplant surgery on November 2, 2016.

“I feel great,” Miller explained. “Lots of energy. Sometimes I don’t know what to do with it all. Sometimes people, my mom especially, has to remind me to take it easy because I am only two-and-a-half months post-operation, but I have lots of energy and I get up in the mornings and try to figure out what I’m going to do with my days because no more dialysis.”

An anonymous woman donated her kidney through a chain on Miller’s behalf. Hers does not match Polly, but the hope was that because she was willing to sacrifice her kidney, someone else would then sacrifice their matching kidney for Polly in an even exchange.

“Sky’s the limit I guess,” Miller said. “I feel really good and I want to get back to work and getting to do things with my kids again, taking vacations. I just feel in the future I can do anything. As long as I take my medications and watch my health, I can work and eventually get a place of our own again so that I don’t have to depend on my mom so much.”

Doctors tell Miller if she maintains her health until around the six-month post-operation point, she should be pain free and relatively stable.