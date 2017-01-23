Teen suspect in school shooting to remain in custody

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A 17-year-old boy charged in a school shooting that injured two students will remain in custody at a juvenile detention center for now.

A juvenile court judge on Monday granted the prosecutor’s request to continue the teenager’s detention. Champaign County’s prosecutor says the boy fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Friday morning attack at a high school in West Liberty, 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

The prosecutor says the teenager is a danger to himself and the community.

A message seeking comment was left for the boy’s attorney.

The teen initially was held on a felonious assault charge. Prosecutor Kevin Talebi (tuh-LEE’-bee) has said the boy will face additional charges. Talebi says he will seek to have the case moved to adult court

Classes are to resume Tuesday.