Swanigan named to Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue sophomore Caleb Swanigan has been selected to the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list, the United States Basketball Writers Association announced today.

Swanigan is 1-of-19 players named to the midseason watch list, given to the nation’s top player. He is 1-of-2 Big Ten players on the list, joined by Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ.

Swanigan leads the country in rebounding (12.5 RPG) and double-doubles (16) and ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring (18.5 PPG). He is 1-of-4 players nationally to average at least 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists and 1-of-5 players to shoot over 55.0 percent from the field, 45.0 percent from 3-point range and 75.0 percent from the free throw line.

He is on pace to become just the third player nationally since 1993-94 to average 18.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game (Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan, Ohio’s Brandon Hunter). He is also on pace to become just the sixth player since 1993-94 to have 600 points, 400 rebounds and 80 assists in a season. Three of the previous five won the Naismith Award (Tim Duncan, Blake Griffin, Andrew Bogut).

Swanigan has won four Big Ten Player of the Week honors, the third most since the award started being handed out in 1981-82 and his 16 double-doubles are the fifth most for a Big Ten player since the 2009-10 season.

He has posted four 20-20 games this year, double the amount of 20-20 games by Big Ten players in the last 20 years.

Swanigan and the 20th-ranked Boilermakers hit the road for a pair of Big Ten battles this week. Tuesday, Purdue faces Michigan State in East Lansing at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN2. Then Sunday, the Boilermakers travel to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers at 4:30 p.m. ET, on the Big Ten Network.