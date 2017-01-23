South Bend boy, 11, fatally struck trying to catch bus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend police say an SUV fatally injured a boy crossing a street to catch a bus to school.
Lt. Gene Eyster says 11-year-old Tristian Moore died from his injuries at a hospital following the accident about 7 a.m. Monday. He says the boy’s 5-year-old brother was with him at the time but wasn’t injured.
Authorities say the 54-year-old man driving the SUV stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police. His name wasn’t released.
