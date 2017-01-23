Sheriff: Man fatally shot wife, attacked twin daughters

DARMSTADT, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff says an Evansville-area man fatally shot his wife in the back and attacked their twin daughters, then cut himself with a knife before deputies subdued him with a stun gun.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said the attacks Monday morning killed 52-year-old Sherry Loehrlein of Darmstadt and left Cynthia and Nicole Loehrlein hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Wedding says Cynthia Loehrlein also suffered stab wounds. He says the twins are in their 20s.

Clint Loehrlein also was hospitalized.

Wedding says the motive for the attack isn’t known. He says investigators haven’t been able to interview Clint Loehrlein.

The sheriff says that when deputies entered the family’s home, Clint Loehrlein began cutting himself before deputies subdued him.