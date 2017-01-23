Semi rolls on US 33 near Churubusco

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) A semi tractor-trailer tipped as its driver tried to avoid a collision along U.S. 33 northwest of Churubusco late morning Monday.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. Monday to U.S. 33 near C.R. 750 East, near Blue Lake, after a semi tractor-trailer left the south side of U.S. 33 and tipped.

The semi’s driver told NewsChannel 15 that a car made a last-second left turn in front of him which forced him off the side of the road rather than rear-ending the vehicle. When the rig left the roadway, the driver said the truck & trailer tipped.

He was not hurt.

The driver said he was hauling “oily water” that’s not hazardous.