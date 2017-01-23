Revenue department encourages e-filing as tax season opens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Revenue and Internal Revenue Service opened the 2017 individual income tax filing season and began processing individual income tax returns Monday.

According to a press release from the revenue department electronic filing of returns is encouraged based on the following advantages.

Faster refunds – e-filed returns are processed in 14 days, while a paper return can take up to 12 weeks to process.

Increased security – fewer people see your information when you file electronically

More accurate – e-filed returns have a two perfect error rate compares to a 20 percent error rate for paper-filed returns.

Free filing options – nearly two million Indiana taxpayers qualify to file their federal and state income taxes online for free using Indiana freefile.

Tax season will close on April 18. Taxpayers can visit INfreefile to see if they qualify for free e-filing and to get started. To contact a revenue department district office, visit IN.gov.