Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted fugitive

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Steuben County have asked for the public’s help to find a wanted fugitive considered armed and dangerous.

Aaron Robert Loffer has an active civil arrest warrant out of Steuben County, as well as an active felony arrest warrant out of Allen County for failure to appear. Police said Loffer is also a theft suspect in Steuben County and Branch County, Michigan, and additional criminal charges are being sought.

The 32-year-old was last known to be in the Clear Lake, Indiana area.

Loffer is a white man, standing 5-feet-10 and weighing 200 pounds, with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous and urged residents to not approach him and call 911 immediately if spotted. Anyone with information on Loffer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at (260) 668-1000.