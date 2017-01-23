Police find stolen 4-wheeler, ammo and weed; arrest 1

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in LaGrange County arrested an Orland man after they found stolen property and drugs during a search of a home Friday.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police conducted a search warrant at a home at 10110 E 800 N in Orland after receiving numerous drug and stolen property complaints.

At the property, police found a 4-wheeler reported stolen out of Steuben County, and an ammo can reportedly stolen out of LaGrange County. Police also found a small stash of marijuana and items used to ingest illegal drugs, according to a police report.

Jessie Lee Moore of Orland was arrested on one count of Possession of Stolen Property, one count of Possession of Marijuana, one count of Possession of Paraphernalia and count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Police said more arrests are anticipated and that the case was still under investigation.