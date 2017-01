FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers have recalled guard Joe Young and forward Rakeem Christmas from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, their NBA Developmental League team.

During the NBA D-League Showcase, Young averaged 10.5 points, 2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Mad Ants. Christmas averaged 2.5 points and 3 rebounds.

In his time in Fort Wayne, Christmas has averaged 13.4 points, 7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.