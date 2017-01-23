More fog that usual in January

It seems like we’ve had more foggy mornings to start 2017 than we have in past years. With 23 January days now in the books, only five of those have not seen fog.

This is where it becomes important to distinguish between fog and dense fog. They are made the same way, but dense fog is much harder to see through. That is what causes delays in the morning because it can be dangerous to drive in.

The National Weather Service issues Dense Fog Advisories to warn of potentially dangerous fog situations. According to data collected by Iowa State University over the last 12 years, January averages less than one Dense Fog Advisory for the entire month. So far this year there have been 5. In the last 12 years, there have never been more than 4 Dense Fog Advisories issued in one month until now, so this is certainly unusual.

Meteorologist Hannah Strong explains how fog forms and what the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team looks for when predicting fog.