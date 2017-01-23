Locals return to share their inauguration experiences

Related Coverage Locals take on D.C. for presidential inauguration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dozens of people from Northeast Indiana have made their way back from Washington D.C. after experiencing the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

Denae’ Roose Hancock, a third grade teacher from Bryan, Ohio said she had to take on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It was so neat to watch the secret service and how low the helicopters go to secure the area,” she said. “A lot of the people there were also visitors, but everyone was so nice, even when we were sardines at the mall concert. When the inaugural director spoke, or anyone for that matter, the millions of people went silent like pushing a mute button. I felt like I was in a movie. Mr. Trump’s speech wasn’t fake and robotic and he spoke from the heart.”

65-year-old Emery McClendon was rewarded for his hard work as a volunteer for Donald Trump’s campaign with seats just 150 yards from the inauguration stage.

“It was a lifelong fulfilled dream,” the Fort Wayne man said.

The amount of people left him speechless.

“the crowd itself, how big it was and you could look backwards, forwards, to your left and to your right and all you could see was people,” he explained. “Everybody was in a real good mood.”

He met people from all over the country.

“They were excited, speaking to one another,” McClendon said. “They were talking about the day to one another. We talked about our lives, their lives, what they expected to see in the future because of this.”

The Parkview Boys and Girls Club of Huntington County sent a small group of girls to D.C. Director of Operations Ashley Allen wanted them to see the democratic process up close and personal and specifically what the transfer of power looks like. Even after Trump officially became president, the girls hadn’t had enough.

“The original plan was when we went back to the hotel was for the girls to go to the pool and hang out, but when we went to the hotel the young ladies were like, ‘we want to stay in the rooms so we can watch the coverage of the inauguration.'”

Allen believes this kind of enthusiasm is a sign of a promising future for the nation.