Indianapolis officer hurt in crash while chasing motorcycle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say an Indianapolis police officer has been injured in a crash while chasing a motorcycle that may have been stolen.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened early Monday on the city’s east side after the motorcycle rider refused to pull over. Police say the officer lost control of her car, hitting a utility pole. She was taken to a hospital.

The person on the motorcycle sped away toward downtown with other officers in pursuit. Police called off the chase due to safety concerns. The rider was being sought Monday.

