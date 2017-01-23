H.O.P.E. for Animals celebrates 60,000 spay/neuter surgeries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – H.O.P.E. for Animals in Fort Wayne hosted their 60,000th spay/neuter celebration Monday. Guests were invited to enjoy refreshments and tour the clinic, while two lucky customers (one cat, one dog) were given free spay/neuter surgeries.

According to the press release from H.O.P.E. animals populate at such a high rate that one single female cat and her offspring could theoretically repopulate these 60,000 animals in just six years’ time. That is why H.O.P.E. works with surrounding shelters and the public to get the word out about the importance of spaying and neutering dogs and cats. Spaying and neutering is one of the most effective ways to reduce the homeless pet population.

H.O.P.E. has completed those 60,000 spay/neuter surgeries since they opened their doors in June of 2010.

To learn how you can support the organization’s efforts visit H.O.P.E. or call (260) 420-7729.