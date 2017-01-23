DeKalb’s Schwartz named Gatorade Indiana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb High School junior Tyler Schwartz is your Gatorade Indiana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year as announced on Monday.

Schwartz is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award announced in the near future.

Schwartz won the individual state championship this past season with a time of 18:08.6. Schwartz also earned victories at the Baron Classic, the Flashrock Invitational and the New Haven Invitational, as well as the Sectional, Regional and Semi-state championships.

She finished fifth at the Nike Cross Nationals Midwest Regional championships and was 31st nationally at the NXN Final. As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Schwartz will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support.