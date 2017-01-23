Coalition works to address growing methamphetamine issue

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The rising issue of methamphetamine in Muncie has left over 60 houses classified as unsafe to live in because of contamination.

The Star Press reports that that over 100 other houses have now been cleaned by owners and a coalition has formed to address the issue.

According to an assessment made by the Indiana Prevention Resource Center at Indiana University, methamphetamine in Muncie is causing many issues for the city, such as housing abandonment. It’s also straining budgets for police, judicial, child protection and emergency services budgets.

Environmental health specialist Brodie Cook found that in 2016, police reported 26 residential meth labs to the county Health Department.

Coalition chairwoman Annette Phillips says the group is looking into how to the address the problem.

One of coalition’s main goals will be to raise money to rehab methamphetamine houses.

