Blackmon named Big Ten Co-player of the Week

Co-Players of the Week
James Blackmon, Jr., Indiana
G – Jr. – 6-4 – Marion, Ind. – Marion
- Averaged 25.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in leading the Hoosiers to a road win at Penn State, and home victory against Michigan State
- Scored 17 points, pulled down five rebounds and handed out three assists against the Nittany Lions, and converted the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, one of his five triples
- Matched his career-high with 33 points on 11-of-16 shooting against the Spartans, including six three-pointers, and corralled four rebounds in 36 minutes
- In conference games only, currently ranks third in the Big Ten with 19.3 points per game, and leads the conference with 24 three-point field goals
- Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor, and second this season
- Last Indiana Player of the Week: James Blackmon Jr. (Nov. 14, 2016)
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
F – So. – 6-10 – Milan, Ill. – Rockridge
- Averaged 19.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game in leading the Badgers to a home win over Michigan, and overtime road victory at Minnesota
- Scored 11 points, pulled down six rebounds, including four offensive boards, handed out three assists, posted two blocks and swiped a pair of steals in 27 minutes against the Wolverines
- Poured in a career-high 28 points on 11 field goals, corralled 12 rebounds, dished out a career-best six assists and posted a career-high five blocks against the Gophers
- Became the first player among the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC since 2003 to reach 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a single game
- In conference games only, currently ranks 12th in the Big Ten with 15.2 points per game, and is first in steals (2.5 spg), third in rebounds (8.5 rpg), fourth in blocks (1.7 bpg) and eighth in assists (3.5 apg)
- Earns his first Big Ten Player of the Week honor
- Last Wisconsin Player of the Week: Nigel Hayes (Dec. 5, 2016)
Co-Freshmen of the Week
Justin Jackson, Maryland
F – 6-7 – East York, Ontario, Canada – Hill Academy
- Scored 12 points, pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, swiped six steals, handed out four assists and added two blocks in the Terrapins’ road win at Iowa
- Six-steal performance was the most for a Maryland player since D.J. Strawberry posted six steals against Notre Dame in the 2006-07 season
- Maryland improved to 3-0 in Big Ten road games, and 4-0 on the road overall
- Earns his first Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Diamond Stone (Jan. 4, 2016)
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
G – 6-0 – Atascocita, Texas – Atascocita
- Averaged 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in the Boilermakers’ wins over Illinois and Penn State
- For the week, shot 73.3 percent (11-of-15) from the field and 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from three-point range
- Scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-3 from three-point range, handed out three assists and pulled down three rebounds against the Illini
- Chipped in 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including a pair of three-pointers, to go along with a pair of assists and two rebounds versus the Nittany Lions
- Earns his first Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Caleb Swanigan (March 7, 2016)
2016-17 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Nov. 14 Player (Co): Malcolm Hill, ILL and James Blackmon Jr., IND
Freshman (Co): Curtis Jones, IND and Miles Bridges, MSU
Nov. 21 Player: Peter Jok, IOWA
Freshman: Amir Coffey, MINN
Nov. 28 Player (Co): Melo Trimble, MD and Caleb Swanigan, PUR
Freshman: Miles Bridges, MSU
Dec. 5 Player: Nigel Hayes, WIS
Freshman: Nick Ward, MSU
Dec. 12 Player: Peter Jok, IOWA
Freshman: Isaiah Moss, IOWA
Dec. 19 Player: Caleb Swanigan, PUR
Freshman: Mike Watkins, PSU
Dec. 26 Player: Caleb Swanigan, PUR
Freshman: Nick Ward, MSU
Jan. 2 Player (Co): Nate Mason, MINN and Tai Webster, NEB
Freshman: Nick Ward, MSU
Jan. 9 Player: Caleb Swanigan, PUR
Freshman: Amir Coffey, MINN
Jan. 16 Player: Scottie Lindsey, NU
Freshman (Co): Miles Bridges, MSU and Mike Watkins, PSU
Jan. 23 Player (Co): James Blackmon, Jr., IND and Ethan Happ, WIS
Freshman (Co): Justin Jackson, MD and Carsen Edwards, PUR