Anthony, Knicks edge Pacers in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points and broke a tie with a turnaround baseline jumper with 23.4 seconds left to give the New York Knicks a rare victory at Indiana, 109-103 over the Pacers on Monday night.

It was the Knicks’ first road win in the series since March 17, 2012. Derrick Rose had 20 points and six assists as New York ended a two-game skid.

Indiana erased an 18-point third-quarter deficit and tied the score at 103 on two free throws by Paul George with 42 seconds remaining.

Anthony answered with the tiebreaking shot, and the Pacers didn’t score again.

George led Indiana with 31 points and seven rebounds. Myles Turner had 22 points and 10 boards for the Pacers, who have lost three straight.

