1/23 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Indpls  N.  Central              22-0    180    1
  2.  Homestead                              20-2    164    2
3.  Zionsville                            21-1    152    4
4.  Carmel                                    17-3    137    3
5.  Indpls  Pike                          16-3    136    5
6.  Hamilton  Southeastern      17-4    85      6
7.  Northridge                            22-1    82      7
8.  Indpls  Ben  Davis                17-4    61      8
9.  E.  Chicago                            16-5    47      NR
10.  Ev.  Central                          19-1    39      NR
Others receiving votes: Bedford North Lawrence, Lawrence North, Penn, Warsaw, Greenfield-Central, Elkhart Central, Martinsville, Evansville North, Lake Central, Pendleton Heights, Columbus North, Merrillville.

Class 3A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  S.  Bend  St.  Joseph’s        17-2    154    2
2.  Heritage  Christian            16-4    149    3
3.  N.  Harrison                          19-2    142    1
4.  Greensburg                            19-2    114    6
5.  Northwestern                        18-3    110    4
  6.  Ft.  Wayne  Concordia          17-4    108    5
7.  Rushville                              19-3    102    7
  8.  Tippecanoe  Valley              18-4    95      8
9.  West  Lafayette                    17-3    46      NR
10.  Ft.  Wayne  Dwenger              11-6    40      9   
Others receiving votes: Vincennes Lincoln, Beach Grove, Northwood, Evansville Memorial, Benton Central, Angola, Bellmont, Glenn.

Class 2A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Triton  Central          19-1    175    2
  2.  Whitko                          17-4    154    1
3.  Oak  Hill                      20-1    149    3
4.  Monroe  Central          18-2    141    5
5.  Providence                  16-5    137    4
6.  S.  Ripley                    17-4    120    7
7.  Cascade                        15-5    94      8
8.  Lapel                            17-4    57      NR
9.  Ev.  Mater  Dei            12-7    55      6
10.  Fountain  Central      14-5    48      10
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian, Central Noble, Eastern Pekin, Crawford County, North Knox, Sheridan, Oregon Davis.

Class 1A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Jac-Cen-Del              18-3    113    1
2.  Wood  Memorial          20-1    106    5
3.  Vincennes  Rivet      18-3    101    3
4.  Argos                          17-2    97      2
5.  MC  Marquette            15-5    92      4
6.  Morgan  Twp.              18-3    82      6
7.  Tindley                      15-4    66      7
8.  N.  White                    17-3    53      9
9.  Union  City                17-4    48      8
10.  Riverton  Parke        19-3    38      10
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Indiana School for the Deaf, Tri, Hauser.

