1/23 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Horizon Christian bested Clinton Christian 88-84 including a pair of powerful dunks from sophomore Sydney Curry to headline area prep basketball action on Monday.

Horizon Christian improves to 15-5 with the win. Curry and Ozzie Johnson led the Jaguars with 28 points apiece while Marcus Smith had 16. Smith was also presented with a certificate honoring his McDonald’s All-American nomination.

In other action Leo bested Manchester 51-48 behind 24 points from Jeremy Davison.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: LEO 51 MANCHESTER 48 (F)

BOYS: CLINTON CHRISTIAN 84 HORIZON CHRISTIAN 88 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: FAIRFIELD 46 BETHANY CHRISTIAN 20 (F)

GIRLS: PERU 44 SOUTHWOOD 67 (F)