1/23 A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Villanova (35) 19-1 1,591 1

2. Kansas (28) 18-1 1,572 2

3. Gonzaga (2) 19-0 1,471 4

4. Kentucky 17-2 1,414 5

5. Baylor 18-1 1,379 6

6. Florida St. 18-2 1,215 10

7. Arizona 18-2 1,190 14

8. UCLA 19-2 1,177 3

9. North Carolina 18-3 1,171 9

10. Oregon 18-2 1,035 11

11. Butler 17-3 914 13

12. Virginia 15-3 803 16

13. Louisville 16-4 796 12

14. Notre Dame 17-3 767 15

15. Wisconsin 16-3 746 17

16. Creighton 18-2 731 7

17. Duke 15-4 628 18

18. West Virginia 15-4 569 7

19. Cincinnati 17-2 478 20

20. Purdue 16-4 412 21

21. Saint Mary’s (Cal)17-2 290 23

22. Maryland 17-2 261 25

23. South Carolina 15-4 171 24

24. Xavier 14-5 146 22

25. Florida 14-5 47 19

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa St. 12, Virginia Tech 7, Southern Cal 6, Dayton 6, Middle Tennessee 1, Illinois St. 1, Akron 1, Utah 1.

Advertisement