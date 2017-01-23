1/23 A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record        Pts    Pvs
1.  Villanova  (35)            19-1      1,591      1
2.  Kansas  (28)                  18-1      1,572      2
3.  Gonzaga  (2)                  19-0      1,471      4
4.  Kentucky                        17-2      1,414      5
5.  Baylor                            18-1      1,379      6
6.  Florida  St.                  18-2      1,215    10
7.  Arizona                          18-2      1,190    14
8.  UCLA                                19-2      1,177      3
9.  North  Carolina            18-3      1,171      9
10.  Oregon                            18-2      1,035    11
11.  Butler                            17-3          914    13
12.  Virginia                        15-3          803    16
13.  Louisville                    16-4          796    12
14.  Notre  Dame                    17-3          767    15
15.  Wisconsin                      16-3          746    17
16.  Creighton                      18-2          731      7
17.  Duke                                15-4          628    18
18.  West  Virginia              15-4          569      7
19.  Cincinnati                    17-2          478    20
20.  Purdue                            16-4          412    21
21.  Saint  Mary’s  (Cal)17-2          290    23
22.  Maryland                        17-2          261    25
23.  South  Carolina            15-4          171    24
24.  Xavier                            14-5          146    22
25.  Florida                          14-5          47    19
Others receiving votes: Kansas St 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa St. 12, Virginia Tech 7, Southern Cal 6, Dayton 6, Middle Tennessee 1, Illinois St. 1, Akron 1, Utah 1.

