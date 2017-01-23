The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Villanova (35) 19-1 1,591 1
2. Kansas (28) 18-1 1,572 2
3. Gonzaga (2) 19-0 1,471 4
4. Kentucky 17-2 1,414 5
5. Baylor 18-1 1,379 6
6. Florida St. 18-2 1,215 10
7. Arizona 18-2 1,190 14
8. UCLA 19-2 1,177 3
9. North Carolina 18-3 1,171 9
10. Oregon 18-2 1,035 11
11. Butler 17-3 914 13
12. Virginia 15-3 803 16
13. Louisville 16-4 796 12
14. Notre Dame 17-3 767 15
15. Wisconsin 16-3 746 17
16. Creighton 18-2 731 7
17. Duke 15-4 628 18
18. West Virginia 15-4 569 7
19. Cincinnati 17-2 478 20
20. Purdue 16-4 412 21
21. Saint Mary’s (Cal)17-2 290 23
22. Maryland 17-2 261 25
23. South Carolina 15-4 171 24
24. Xavier 14-5 146 22
25. Florida 14-5 47 19
Others receiving votes: Kansas St 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa St. 12, Virginia Tech 7, Southern Cal 6, Dayton 6, Middle Tennessee 1, Illinois St. 1, Akron 1, Utah 1.
1/23 A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking