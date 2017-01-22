USF women’s basketball hosting “Black Out Slavery” night to end human trafficking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Saint Francis women’s basketball team is taking the court for a cause on Wednesday night. The Lady Cougars are hosting Black Out Slavery night to raise awareness about the widespread issue of human trafficking and child sex exploitation.

The idea came from a talk with Destiny Rescue, a Christian group that saves children from various countries in Asia from sex slavery. A representative spoke to the team about what young girls go through all across the globe. Destiny estimates that 27 million people around the world are forced into sex slavery with children as young a five years old often the victims. Destiny’s mission is to raise awareness and save girls from sexual exploitation. They provide girls safe homes, counseling, and vocational training so they do not return to the industry.

The Cougars will be raising money by selling shirts and collecting donations for Destiny during Wednesday’s game against Marian. Their goal is to raise $1500 which is the average cost to save a child and get him or her in a safe home.

Wednesday’s game starts at 7:00PM.

To learn more about Destiny Rescue and human trafficking click here.