United Airlines issues ground stop, FWA flights affected

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At least two United Airlines flights at Fort Wayne International Airport are affected after the airline issued a nationwide ground stop Sunday night.

According to United Airlines, an IT issue has forced the stoppage. The company tweeted about the issue shortly after 8 p.m.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

The company is working to fix the issue, but it’s unknown how long that might take or the ripple affect it will cause on flights Monday.

It’s unclear how many current flights are affected.

United Flight 5003 from Chicago to Fort Wayne is scheduled to land at 9:19 p.m. and United Flight 4253 from Newark is scheduled to land at 11:20 p.m., according to the FWA website. There are no United flights scheduled to depart from Fort Wayne until Monday morning. UA5003 was scheduled to depart at 8:15 p.m local time but now shows a delay. UA4253 was scheduled to depart at 8:10 p.m. but shows a delay of nearly an hour.

Airline passengers with questions about their flight should contact United at (800) 864-8331. Customers should not call the airport.