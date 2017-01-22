Three-goal third period leads Kalamazoo past Komets

KALAMAZOO, Ind. (WANE) – The Kalamazoo Wings used a three goal third period in a 6-3 win over the Komets on Saturday night.

Trailing 2-0 in the first period Kyle Thomas scored to put the Komets on the board. Gabriel Desjardins tied the game in the second period for the Wings scored again to take the lead back. But in the final seconds before the horn Mason Baptista scored to tie the game at three heading to the second period. But the K-Wings scored three goals to come back for the win.

The Komets continue their road trip at Brampton on Sunday.