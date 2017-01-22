Police investigate shooting near Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The investigation into a downtown shooting of an 18-year-old man continues.

The shooting happened in the area near North Capitol Avenue and West Market Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

After arriving on scene, authorities discovered an 18-year-old male in critical condition suffering from what appeared to be several gunshot wounds.

The Indiana State Police said the shooting happened on the northwest side of the Indiana Statehouse near the Indiana Police and Firefighter Memorial.

Police said two adult males were walking when they were approached by a group of teenagers. They told police that someone in the group fired shot.

The victim was struck multiple times, once in the left arm, right wrist and the stomach.

The victim was transported to the IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Police are currently attempting to locate witnesses and have not yet determined a motive. ISP also said they believe the shooting was not a random attack.