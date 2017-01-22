New recruits prepare for FWPD academy

Related Coverage Behind the Badge: Why officers train the way they do

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new group of recruits is set to start at the Fort Wayne Police Department academy Monday morning.

After going through a lengthy application and interview process, 28 recruits hope to join the force this summer.

Mayor Tom Henry made the announcement nearly a year ago, with then chief, Gary Hamilton.

The new chief, Steve Reed, will welcome the recruits to the academy at 8 a.m. Monday before they start the 21 week program.

That program includes classroom and hands-on training.

The goal of this class, is to get the force up to 460 officers… the number budgeted by the city.

There are currently 444 officers on the force.

The department is anticipating the retirement of 10 officers in 2017.

It is also possible that not all recruits make it through the class.

36 officers joined the force in 2014 and 2015. Another 9 transferred to Fort Wayne from other departments, back in August.

All new officers get some experience, before hitting the roads alone. They’ll spend six months working with other officers on various shifts and in different parts of the city.

This class is starting a week after Henry and Reed shared plans to improve public safety in the city.