Indiana prison medical chief works for private Illinois firm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The chief medical officer for Indiana’s prison system held an overlapping position with a for-profit Illinois company that provides health care to correctional facilities in more than a dozen states.

The South Bend Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2jPDwDW) Dr. Michael Mitcheff worked for Peoria, Illinois-based Advanced Correctional Healthcare while also overseeing Indiana’s prison health care contract with a competing company in his $234,000 state job.

Indiana Department of Corrections spokesman Doug Garrison acknowledges Mitcheff’s overlapping jobs, but says dual employment is not prohibited and Mitcheff kept the department informed of his work with vendor.

Garrison says Mitcheff’s contract with Indiana changed from full time to intermittent as of Jan. 16 and he’s now being paid by the hour. Mitcheff is assisting the department in a search for a full-time medical director.

